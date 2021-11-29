Beats Studio Buds | $100 | Amazon

During this Cyber Monday deal, you could, in a certain way, essentially get these Beats Studio Buds for $60 after all the promotional stuff you get! They’re currently marked down to $100 from their normal price of $150, which is already great, but on top of that, if you use promo code BYZPPJADUODB, you’ll also be e-mailed a $10 credit once they ship to you! On top of that, you’ll get a 3-month trial of Apple Music, which would normally cost $30—add all that up and you’ve got a full $90 of savings on these truly wireless earbuds.

If you’re not sure what Beats Studio Buds are, allow me to crash course you: back in 2014, Apple bought Beats and started cramming Apple tech into them. Beats Studio Buds, for their part, are a little bit like AirPods Pro, in that they seamlessly connect to iOS devices and feature active noise cancelling, but they’re also more compatible with Android devices, featuring an app that lets you customize controls and listening modes—things you can’t do with a set of AirPods on an Android. Also unlike AirPods, the Beats earbuds come in colors! However, you won’t get Apple’s H1 or W1 chips with these, so if you’re an iOS user, you will miss out on automatic device switching, but frankly, depending on your level of patience with tech, you might actually see that as a feature (it doesn’t always work as well as intended, in my personal experience). This is the lowest Amazon has asked for Beats Studio Buds, so if you’ve been considering them, now is definitely the time!