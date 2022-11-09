Gifts for Coworkers | Amazon

Look, I don’t know what kind of relationship you have with your coworkers. Your whole team might be besties! Or, you may have drawn someone difficult and mysterious from the Secret Santa pool, and the gifting has some budgetary restraints. No worries —we’ve put together some ideas for any coworker at any price point. Right this way!

When all else fails, a nice candle will do. This Apotheke candle is a little splurgey, but still under $50—and it’s on sale in a pleasing, inoffensive lemon and mint scent. Because you don’t want to gift a really bold candle to a coworker.

I once received a Tile from a coworker in a white elephant gift exchange, and I thought, you know, that’s a really good gift. Especially if your industry includes some travel, or said person is precious about their vacation time.

For your coworker with immaculate taste in stationary—or maybe they take notes by hand—this, set of 40 washi tape rolls is a really cute gift. It comes packaged all pretty in a gift box too.

When your coworker always has multiple devices to charge, this LED lamp is a sleek addition to a desk that’s a little bare. It has a wireless charging pad and USB port—so wide compatibility with different types of phones.

And, if their desk is a little bare because they keep killing the desk plant ( it needs to be closer to the window), this set of three faux succulent plants add a little green back to their workspace.

This “King Size” Thermos mug is great for the coworker who makes multiple trips to the coffee machine—or who brings their own soup to work. This mug is vacuum-sealed to keep its insides hot or cold for up to 18 hours.

This 63% off case for an iPad mini is great for the coworker who’s walking around with a case-less iPad. Maybe they’re accident-prone. It also folds to provide a stand for all those work Zooms.