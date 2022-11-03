Gifts for Siblings | Amazon
Nobody knows you like a sibling does! And as a certified sibling-haver, it’s my duty to bring you the good gift ideas. Whether you’re legendary sibling rivals or tune each other out over the holidays, this curated list has some hints for being a cool gift-giver—no matter the type of relationship you have with them.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $50 | 18% Off
Because nothing says sibling competition like slapping them with a blue shell. With the recent DLC updates, Mario Kart 8 has received a really fun overhaul—with new and retro courses that remind you of how you both played Mario Kart kids.
Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro | $135 | Clip Coupon
So your sibling insists on capturing every night out and every trip upstate. This bestselling Kodak Mini is a great choice for them. Unlike an old-school instant camera, you can choose to retake a photo before you print it out—and this gift set includes 68 photo sheets to start their scrapbooking.
Ravensburger Horrified: Universal Monsters | $35 | 14% Off
For your spooky little sibling with a bi-weekly board game night, this is a cooperative strategy game in which players must stop the Universal Monsters’ reign over a small village. It can be played with one to five people (really!), and is easy to learn, with adjustable difficulty for all ages.
Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker | $22 | 20% Off
She’s a little self-serious and drinks a full pot of coffee a day: give your sister an upgrade to her terrible old-school machine with this french press. And she’s always dashing off to the next Zoom meeting, so make sure you tell her the whole thing’s dishwasher safe.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones | $450 | 18% Off
The AirPods Max is kind of a hot gift, so any sibling is going to love ‘em. With high-fidelity audio and active noise canceling, that new jazz album by King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard that they really like is gonna sound great—especially with at combined 20 hours of listening.
Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards | $19
This “graphic novel” is actually Bong Joon Ho’s storyboards for Best Picture winner Parasite. I’d put money on your cinephile sibling whose favorite season is Oscar Season really, really liking this one.
Premium Charcuterie Board Set | $24 | Clip Coupon
If your sibling has a wine night, is hosting New Years, or knows her raclette from her mimolette, this premium charcuterie board is a surefire hit. It includes those little knives and ramekins to fill with jam, crackers, or other pairings.