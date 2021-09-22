2-Pack: SecureBrite 9-in-1 Emergency Auto Tool with Flashlight | $15 | MorningSave

Advertisement

If you’ve ever found yourself in complete darkness during a storm in your car, or stranded somewhere with no light or any tools to help you out, you’re the target audience for the SecureBrite 9-in-1 Emergency Auto Tool with Flashlight. You can get a 2-pack on the cheap right now at MorningSave for just $15. For that price, you get two auto tools that have multiple different functions: work light, flashlight, emergency light, seatbelt cutter, window breaker, hook, magnet, and clamp. It all comes in a convenient package, with a swivel body and rubberized handles. Toss 3 AAA batteries inside each light and you’ll be good to go. Keep one of these in your car and you’ll be prepared for just about any emergency. Hopefully you never have to use it, but it’ll be good to have one or two around just in case.