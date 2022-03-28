Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game | $21 | Amazon



If you need more monster fighting, how about a board game? I had no idea Funko had moved into this space but looking at the packaging; it’s beautifully designed. The retro vibe comes from the fact that you’re playing through 1960s Tokyo in this Godzilla Tokyo Clash Board Game. Today save 41% on it and live out all your “strange creature” fantasies.



As a kid, I loved Rodan because I’d watch the then Sci-Fi Channel Saturday mornings when they ran old Godzilla flicks. So obviously, my major gripe with this game is the lack of a pterodactyl-like monster. But you can play as the other famous kaiju: Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, or Megalon. They each come as an awesome miniature to stomp around the board. You’ll be battling your friends to become the ultimate monster ruler by strategizing to gain more energy by destroying select targets on the board. Your kaiju will need to take the others out before the people of Earth deploy game-ending weapons to destroy you all. Recommended for ages ten and up for two to four players. The game takes about forty-five minutes, so it’s not a long campaign but definitely fun enough to get a few sessions in on a killer game night. This definitely makes me interested to see what Funko does in this gaming space in the future.

