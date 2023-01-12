Be a Pro at PDFs With a PDF Expert Lifetime License for 50% Off

PDF Expert One-Time Purchase: Lifetime Subscription | $70 | StackSocial



If you find yourself needing to edit PDFs often, you probably need something to wrangle them all. Let’s face it: Adobe’s suite of tools just doesn’t do everything you want it to, and you can only get by with free converters and editors for so long. Snag a lifetime license to PDF Expert with this deal, which is only live for a couple more days (until Jan. 14) , for 50% off. You’ll have access to anything you need to mess with PDFs forever with this purchase. That’s for the rest of your life. At least until PDFs are no longer a thing and your kids’ kids are asking what a PDF is because there are no more files or file systems anymore and no one knows how to research or use older tech. Like when today’s youth can’t be bothered to give floppy disks a Google. Anyway, this is a good buy. You should grab it while you can.