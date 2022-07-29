Domestic Duffel | Kickstarter

Outdoorspeople and travelers! We have a sick new duffel for you! This innovative, quick-access bag is the perfect companion for TSA lines and mountain hikes alike. Gravel’s Domestic Duffel has a large main storage area with easily accessible zippers and side pockets—one zippered and one open—for stuff you need to grab on the run. The Gravel team is vocally anti-straps, given they tangle and are somewhat useless when actually in hiking mode. So, this bag comes with handles that are flush to the bag itself, and add-on shoulder straps to transform it into a backpack.

When not in use, the Domestic Duffel flattens into almost nothing—as do Gravel’s packing cubes, which you can add on to your pledge. You can also choose to add the laptop case—a sturdy, padded case with a handy pocket for chargers. Gravel notes they use sustainable materials for a long-lasting design, so the Domestic Duffel and its companions will last you through adventures and beyond. Back the duffel for 15% off its market price—$99 instead of $129—and add on some of these bonuses too.