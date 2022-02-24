Brilliant Evolution LED Under Cabinet Light Bar | $9 | Amazon | Promo Code 158AR179 + Clip Coupon



Looking for the easiest home improvement fix in the world? We got you. The Brilliant Evolution LED Under Cabinet Light Bar is down to $9 at Amazon. Just clip the coupon on the page and enter promo code 158AR179 at checkout. Between those two discounts and Amazon’s reduced price, you’ll be saving 50% on a life-improver that’s almost suspiciously simple to install. Just peel and stick the battery-operated tap light bar wherever you could use a better look at things. That’s literally it. It’s about 1" wide, so it isn’t obtrusive, and the batteries are included. There’s just no reason not to get it.