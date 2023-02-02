Asus Has a Gaming Tablet With an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 That's Down 24%

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Tablet | $1,360 | Amazon

Gaming on the go has never been better. Asus has a gaming tablet with some pretty impressive specs given that it’s a freaking tablet. It’s packing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with an Intel Core i7 processor so you’ll be able to play some pretty hefty games on this bad boy. The detachable keyboard makes it easy to swap between mouse and keyboard or controller setup with the keyboard out of the way. The screen is 13.4" with a 120Hz FHD display that supports touch because, well, it’s a tablet. You can score one for yourself for 24% off at the moment.