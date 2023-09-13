Apple Watch Ultra 2 & Series 9 Release Next Week — Pre-order Now

Apple’s newest bunch of Apple Watches is coming real soon . The standout of the bunch is th e new Apple Watch Ultra 2. This GPS smartwatch is designed to meet the needs of everyday use as well as acting as your personal fitness partner and utilizes an always-on retina display that is easy to see, even in direct sunlight. And now the Ultra 2 has an even brighter display to make reading it even easier. Both it and the new Series 9 each make use of a new processor capable of machine-learning tasks up to two times faster than the previous chipset . You can now also make use of double tap gesture — allowing users to simply tap their index finger to their thumb twice in succession for tasks such as answering a phone, stopping a timer, pausing music, and more. No need to even touch the display!



Apple Watch Ultra 2 & Apple Watch Series 9 | From $499 | Amazon

The new Apple Watches are set to release on September 22, 2023. The prices for the models start at $499.