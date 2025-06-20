Apple’s signature earbuds have become a fixture in everyday life, and the fourth-generation AirPods show how the product line continues to evolve. Introduced a little over a year ago, this version focuses on refinement. With recent price cuts, the latest model feels more competitive than it did at launch, especially for people already immersed in Apple’s hardware ecosystem.

At release, the standard AirPods 4 carried a $129 price tag. A current Amazon promotion trims that down to $99, shaving $30 off the original cost. Anyone interested in active noise cancellation can opt for the upgraded edition. That variant started at $179, though ongoing discounts have dropped it to $140.

Physically, the changes are understated but meaningful. The earbuds have been reshaped for a more natural fit, and the stems are slightly shorter, giving them a cleaner profile. The updated form helps them rest more securely and comfortably over long stretches of use. Built-in stem controls respond to firm presses, allowing quick control over music and calls without reaching for a device.

Performance improvements stem from Apple’s H2 processor. It enhances voice clarity during calls by minimizing surrounding noise and sharpens overall audio output. Treble sounds more detailed, and low-end tones carry greater depth. The switch to USB-C charging further streamlines daily use, reducing cable clutter.