Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | $40 | 20% Off | Amazon

Experience vivid 4K streaming right from your home with Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, just $40 at Amazon right now. Let this bad boy be your streaming hub, with endless movies and TV from all your pricey subscriptions. You’re paying for ‘em—so make the most of them! Use Alexa to queue up the next episode and control your smart home for maximum viewing experience. With 4K Ultra HD and support for HDR formats like Dolby, you’ll be watching movies the way they’re meant to be seen . Alexa, dim the lights—we have movies to watch!