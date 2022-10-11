Acer Chromebook Spin 311 | $160 | Amazon



If you’re in a weird space because you want both a tablet and a laptop, then it’s a good time to be looking into a good Chromebook. In fact, if you’re really serious about it, you’re in the right place at the right time, because this Acer Chromebook Spin 311 isn’t just a good Chromebook, but it’s also 36% off at $160 today. The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 has access to a huge swathe of android apps for convenience and entertainment, has built-in virus protection, runs quickly, and updates automatically, grants access to both local storage and online storage, and can be used as a tablet with the touch screen, or as a laptop with the built-in keyboard too. It’s good at pretty much everything.

