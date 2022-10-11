Bose Q uietComfort 45 Headphones | $230 | Amazon



If you want quality sound, you’re not gonna make a mistake picking Bose. Beyond just the audio fidelity you’ve come to expect from Bose along with the noise-canceling capabilities, the QuietComfort 45 headphones remarkably can hold 24 hours of ba ttery life. These are a step up from the QuietComfort 35 headphones in that it uses USB-C instead of micro-USB, have newly designed earpads, and their active noise canceling performs even better—especially in the mid-to-high range. Right now you can get a pair for $100 off at Amazon.