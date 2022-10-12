We’ve only got until the end of the day to save on a ton of different stuff this Prime Day. Part of that is an assortment of fall fashion essentials for men. Looking to build out that flanne l selection or perhaps a new, big, poofy coat? We have you covered. Here are some of the best deals on men’s apparel right now.

Jeans are certainly an all-year-round garment, but an absolute must during the fall. Pairing a dark pair of jeans with a good pair of boots and flannel is peak fashion. Or at least it is just what half my wardrobe looks like.

As I already stated, flannels are key to the ultimate men’s fall fashion collection, and you can save a ton thanks to Prime Day. Some of them are even sherpa-lined for maximum comfort and extra warmth when out and about.

It wouldn’t be fall without the occasional rainy day inside watching scary movies and Halloween episodes of our favorite shows. That’s when a comfy pair of plaid pajama bottoms come in most handy.

C omplete your look with a quality coat. This Orolay down jacket has a big hood and a plush lining that will work for you on the colder days of the season.