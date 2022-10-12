We’ve only got until the end of the day to save on a ton of different stuff this Prime Day. Part of that is an assortment of fall fashion essentials for men. Looking to build out that flannel selection or perhaps a new, big, poofy coat? We have you covered. Here are some of the best deals on men’s apparel right now.
Levi Jeans | Up to 50% off
Jeans are certainly an all-year-round garment, but an absolute must during the fall. Pairing a dark pair of jeans with a good pair of boots and flannel is peak fashion. Or at least it is just what half my wardrobe looks like.
CQR Flannel Shirts | Up to 48% off
As I already stated, flannels are key to the ultimate men’s fall fashion collection, and you can save a ton thanks to Prime Day. Some of them are even sherpa-lined for maximum comfort and extra warmth when out and about.
Amazon Essentials Men’s Flannel Pajama Pants | $14-$22
It wouldn’t be fall without the occasional rainy day inside watching scary movies and Halloween episodes of our favorite shows. That’s when a comfy pair of plaid pajama bottoms come in most handy.
Orolay Men’s Thickened Down Jacket | $150
Complete your look with a quality coat. This Orolay down jacket has a big hood and a plush lining that will work for you on the colder days of the season.