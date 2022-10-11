Western Digital Drives and SanDisk Memory Sale | Amazon



Happy Prime Day to everyone except for Amazon itself which insists on calling it “Amazon Prime Early Access Sale”. That’s not catchy at all and is quite the mouthful. Poor economy of words going on there. Well over the character capacity for an event name. Sure would be nice to be like them and not have to worry about capacity, wouldn’t it? Oh, what’s this? Part of Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Prime Day is a sale on various drives and SD cards from Western Digital and SanDisk. Okay, I admit, not the best segue, but the deals are worth looking at if you’re a photography buff or a gamer. With that, I’ll stop taking up storage space in this article to get to the important stuff–the deals.

Looking to keep every game you’ve ever played accessible at all times? This enormous 5TB HDD is compatible with Playstation, Xbox, PC, and Mac.

For gamers playing with a current-generation console, it’s not just about maximizing the storage capacity. The PlayStation 5 is capable of incredibly fast load times thanks to its internal storage so if you want to increase that capacity, any old expansion won’t do. The WD_Black 1TB SN850 SSD is what you’re looking for to match the PS5's performance. It’s officially licensed by Sony and has a built-in heatsink making for easy installation.

Switch players can go ahead and take your storage capacity up to 1TB. Nintendo games don’t take up a ton of capacity compared to AAA games on other consoles, but you’ll still find yourself filling up the internal storage of your Switch pretty quickly.

Hello Switch players again ... if you think the 1TB might be a bit overkill for you personally, you can go with the 512GB version instead. The cool part of this one is that it’s branded with the iconic Animal Crossing leaf just to give it that extra bit of Nintendo flavor.

Photographers and videographers, you can make use of the SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSDXC card for 49% off. You’ll be able to record 4K footage onto this card no problem with the higher read/write speeds versus the Ultra.



