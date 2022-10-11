Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones (Red) | $100
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones (Rose Gold) | $100
Amazon is running a special discount on the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones for Prime Day. You can snag a pair for $100 off. These typically go for $200 so you’re looking at a 50% savings on a solid over-the-ear audio experience. With 40 hours of battery life, you’ll rarely find yourself with no charge. But even if you do, no worries. These headphones make use of Beats Fast Fuel which allows for up to 3 hours of playback on just 5 minutes of charging. The discount is available for the red version and rose gold version. They make for a good alternative to the Apple AirPods Max—a fraction of the cost while still technically being part of the Apple family.