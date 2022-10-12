Women’s Apparel | Prime Early Access Sale
Fall weather is upon us! If you are itching for basics to boost that fall wardrobe, these Prime sales have huge, huge deals on brand names and more. Check out some of the best of the sale below, including sneakers and cozy loungewear basics.
Reebok Women’s Classic Harman Run | $46 | 31% Off
The classic Reebok Harman Run is 31% off—pretty good! Made for runners but chic for everyday wear, these comfy classic kicks are available in many sizes still—and will style great with any of the rest of this list.
Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Bralette | $19 | 30% Off
LG OLED C1 Series 65" 4K Smart TV
Best Prime Day Deal
Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you'll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other.
Cozy, cozy basics from Calvin Klein are up to 43% off for both men and women. But let’s give a special shout to this bralette duo—for lounging, workout, or I don’t know, pretending to be a top underneath a button down? They’re 30% off!
90 Degree By Reflex Super High Waist Elastic Free Ankle Legging with Side Pocket | $20 | 20% Off
You cannot go wrong with a black legging for lounging, exercising, or running errands. Super soft, high-waist, and with a phone pocket for all those phone calls you make while on a run, like a romcom character.
Levi’s Women’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans | $46 | 43% Off
The “it” jean, outside of Levi’s 501s, are 43% off in a wide variety of colors and sizes. These fit ultra-high-waist and are 99% cotton and 1% elastane: a tad bit of comfort with that stiff denim look.
Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt, Multipacks | $14 | 30% Off
This cotton-modal blend is super soft and has a slight stretch. An Amazon bestseller, these tees come in a bunch of colors, a bunch of styles, and in a multi-pack. More basics for your buck!
Not interested in this deal? Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has tons of other great deals, up to 80% off.