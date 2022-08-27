Bold Uniq Purple Shampoo, Conditioner & Mask Trio Gift Set | $50 | 29% Off | Amazon



So you went blonde: good for you! Blonde can be kind of funky to maintain, so we found this deal on Bold Uniq’s purple products . Purple acts as a neutralizer to any brassy tones, and returns you back to the icy platinum you asked when Tricia dyed your hair at the salon . This set is ultra-hydrating—the mask especially—to repair your strands from any dye and heat damage. Bold Uniq is free of all the bad stuff, and full of all the good stuff—with ethically sourced ingredients and post-consumer recycled packaging. For $50, this trio maintains your beautiful blonde and keeps your hair silky smooth—grab now for 29% off.