Already Pre-Ordered the iPhone 15? ZAGG Has Your Accessories Ready

All the tech news seems to be about Apple’s unveiling of the iPhone 15 line of mobile phones, which includes the iPhone 15 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max. Pre-orders start on Sept. 15 for Sept. 22 deliveries, but ZAGG was ready for the launch, and now you can have your all-important protective case, screen protector, and other accessories long before you get your hands on the coveted phone thanks to ZAGG’s free 2-day shipping.

iPhone 15 accessories | Free 2-day shipping | ZAGG

You’ll be prepared, protected, and powered up when you unbox your brand new iPhone 15, no matter which of the four brand-new models you buy. ZAGG’s graphene-strengthened cases will protect your iPhone 15 from those inevitable drops — graphene is 200 times stronger than steel and harder than a diamond. ZAGG’s screen protectors are made with RPF60 technology, which protects your eyes from blue light while keeping your iPhone 15 screen free from dings and scratches. And all of ZAGG’s charging accessories are Apple-compatible, up to and including the new iPhone 15 line. You don’t want to spend big to upgrade to the iPhone 15 only to damage it because you don’t have the right accessories — check them out now at ZAGG and take advantage of the free 2-day shipping.