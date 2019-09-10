Photo: Apple

Today, Apple unveiled its latest flagship devices, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. With improved cameras, more powerful chips, better sound, and some swanky new colors.

Here, you’ll find cables and wall adapters that can charge your next iPhone faster, the cases that’ll keep it safe, the headphones that’ll make it sing, and more. Nothing on this list is likely to surprise you, but they are noteworthy upgrades to the basics you’ll find bundled in the box.

Here are our favorites, but be sure to fill us in on your favorites in the comments.

Cases

For what it’s worth, I think Apple’s proprietary leather cases are tough to beat. They’re beautiful, simply designed and get better as they age. Of course, they’re not everyone’s cup of tea.



Right now, Amazon’s flooded with third-party, mostly low quality iPhone 11 cases. But I think you should pay attention to two case manufacturers, each on opposite ends of the case thickness scale: Peel and Carved. Peel is one of the sleekest ways to protect your iPhone, while Carved is an Inventory team favorite.

Headphones

Whether you’re an Apple Music or Spotify subscriber, there’s a good chance you’re going to need a pair of wireless headphones. Of course, the best choices, the Sony MH-1000XM3 and the Powerbeats Pro, are a bit on the pricey side.



But there are solid alternatives. I, for one, love my BeatsX headphones and Shep thinks that Anker’s new $60 noise canceling headphones are a solid alternative to those pricey noise cancelling models. And of course, there are always AirPods, which continue to be surprisingly great. They’re also on sale today!

Charging

Apple is finally ditching the piddly 5W charging brick with the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, and replacing it with a modern, USB-C powered 18W alternative. Unfortunately, that “generosity” doesn’t extend to the iPhone 11, and even if you get the Pro, you need more than one charger!



If you want the same performance as the charger that comes bundled with Apple’s Pro phones, you’ll need to pick up a USB-C to Lightning cable and USB-C PD charger, like our favorites from Anker. The combination of the two should charge any iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

And if you spend a lot of time in your car, you might as well install a charger there, too right? A wireless one means you won’t have to fiddle with wires every time you get in the car, but if you’re using GPS at full brightness and streaming over Bluetooth, you may want to invest in a USB-C Power Delivery charger, plus one of those aforementioned Lightning cables.

Misc. Accessories

iOS 13 will let you use Xbox and PS4 gamepads with your Apple TV, iPad, and, of course, iPhone. And if you don’t already own either of the controllers, the superior controller is clearly the Xbox controller. I will accept no arguments ot the contrary.



Of course, you’ll need to prop up your phone during your gaming sessions. So, you may want to invest in a Spigen Magnetic Kickstand, one of the cheapest, best upgrades you can buy. Or, if you’re into this sort of thing, a PopSocket.



Have any iPhone accessories that you can’t live without? Drop them in the comments!