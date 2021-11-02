2021 AirPods Pro | $190 | Amazon



Thinking about finally joining the ranks of AirPods Pro owners everywhere? Now’s a good time to do it, as the 2021 AirPods with MagSafe get their first major discount at Amazon today. You can pick up a pair for yourself for just $190, which is $59 off their normal price. They come with a bevy of features, like Active Noise Cancellation, transparency mode for you to hear and interact with the world (when you don’t want to block it out), and spatial audio with dynamic heads tracking so you can hear sound all around you. Plus, they’re stylish and easy to connect to your Apple devices. If you just got a new phone, these are a no-brainer to carry around with you, especially since they’re sweat and water resistant. It’s time to become a member the AirPods collective. Join us. Let me take out my Galaxy Buds first, though.