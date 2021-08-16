Apple AirPods Pro | $18 0 | Amazon

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard. They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $59 off the list price and then is chopping off an additional $10 at checkout .

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 05/01/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 08/16/2021.

