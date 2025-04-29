Adding Closed Captioning Can Be a Lot of Work, But Joyspace AI Is Here To Help

I’ve got a secret to tell you. If you’re producing video content for social media, ain’t nobody watching it if it doesn’t have captions. I am hardwired to keep my phone on mute. I’m not trying to be that asshole disturbing everyone on the train as AJ and Big Justice give the Costco chicken bake five booms through my iPhone speakers.

Plus, closed captioning is a wonderful accessibility tool that allows more folks to engage with your content who’d otherwise be unable to without the onscreen transcriptions present. So make your videos and podcasts the best they can be by adding professional captioning to your content.

Joyspace is here to streamline the process of meticulously transcription the audio of your content. In one click, it automatically transcribes any video or audio with support for over 35 different languages.

The software can also apply on-screen branded captioning branding with customizable styles from a growing library of templates.

Right now, you can gain lifetime access to Joyspace AI Captions for just $80. Normally, this is priced at $379, so you’ll be saving a staggering 78% on your license.