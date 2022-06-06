The Chameleon Board Game | $18 | Amazon



Are you a master at blending in? Then you might have what it takes to be a master of Chameleon. This board game is all about being sneaky and tricking the rest of the players. Everyone knows the secret word in the game —except for one player. That’s right, the one who drew the Chameleon card. With careful selection and precise references, the Chameleon blends in so no one knows they have no idea what the group is talking about . After each round, the group points to the guilty party, and if they didn’t point to the Chameleon, they successfully snuck away. This game is easy to learn, appropriate for teens and up, and only takes about 15 minutes to play. This is also perfect for groups up to 8 players.