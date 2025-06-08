A New LEGO Kit for Father's Day Will Bring Out Dad's Inner Kid

Father’s Day shopping isn’t usually associated with LEGO models, but it makes perfect sense to give the dads in your life one of the big, beautiful LEGO sets. He probably loved building LEGO kits when he was a kid, and he probably loved helping his kids build LEGO kits when they were small, and he would definitely love a fun project like the 2,000-plus-piece LEGO Icons Concorde.

LEGO Father’s Day gift ideas | LEGO

Just as there’s a LEGO set for every kid’s interest, there’s one for every kid-at-heart dad too. For the Formula 1 racing fans, check out this incredible 1,434-piece LEGO Tecnic McLaren Formula 1 race car. Or if you know a dad who was an OG Nintendo player, he’ll love this LEGO Mario Kart Mario & Standard Kart, which will also look great as a display piece. Think outside the box and hit LEGO for great Father’s Day gift ideas that the dad in your life will love.