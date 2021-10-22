Samsung EVO Select 128GB MicroSD Card | $20 | Amazon
Samsung EVO Select 256GB MicroSD Card | $55 | Amazon
Samsung EVO Select 512GB MicroSD Card | $100 | Amazon
We’ve seen several deals on high capacity microSD cards lately, but Samsung’s EVO is one of the fastest models out there, and its 256GB variant just dropped to $33. If you need a ton of storage for Switch games or GoPro footage, this is definitely worth a look. Need even more space? The 512GB card dropped by $15 down to $55. If you can get by on 128GB, that card is also down to a low $18. Note that these are all the old generation so their writing speeds are only up to 100 MB/s.
