A $30 Subscription to Dollar Flight Club Can Save You Thousands on Travel

The secret to finding the lowest airfares on domestic and international flights used to be a travel agent. Now you have to look pretty hard to find one, and if you do, you’ll also find there are fees associated with booking your plane tickets that way. Dollar Flight Club does all of that legwork for you automatically, with email and SMS alerts sent to you when airfare to your dream destinations are on sale for up to 90% off. StackSocial has your ticket to cheap tickets — $30 for a one-year Premium subscription to Dollar Fight Club.

Dollar Flight Club 1-year subscription | $30 | StackSocial

Check out some of the amazingly cheap roundtrip airfares recently discovered by Dollar Flight Club: Hawaii from $161, Japan from $455, Cancun from $175 and France from $285. Just one of those airfares saves thousands of dollars, which makes a $30 fee for a year of a Premium subscription to Dollar Flight Club a truly incredible deal.

Signing up via StackSocial is easy, and once you’re in the Club, it gets even easier. Just add up to 4 departure airports and as many dream destinations as you want, and sit back and wait for the emails and SMS notifications to come rolling in. Do the dates offered not work? No worries, there will be more — tons more, some up to 90% off published prices. Head to StackSocial now and save 56% on a year of Premium membership in the Dollar Flight Club.