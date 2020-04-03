It's all consuming.
5 Easy Products To Detoxify Your Scalp

Megan Collins
Illustration for article titled 5 Easy Products To Detoxify Your Scalp
Photo: Photo by Christopher Campbell on Unsplash
Style GirlfriendStyle Girlfriend is the go-to destination for guys seeking not just fashion advice, but lifestyle tips, tricks, and shortcuts - all from a friendly, female editorial team’s perspective. Each week, Team SG will round up the clothes, grooming products and more men need to live their most stylish lives.
I know I’ve mentioned this already, bu-u-u-u-u-t I’m training for a half marathon next month (which will most likely be canceled now but whatever! It’s fine! Things are fine!), with my weekly long runs falling on Saturday.

And it’s not a coincidence that I’ve been trying more and more hair and skincare products in my post-long run shower. Whatever lets me remain relatively immobile under a steady stream of hot water as long as possible. But also, y’know, research! For you!

Meaning, my sore muscles are your gain. Because today, I have a new trendy grooming practice to share with you that I think you’re really going to like: scalp scrubs. They’re like a loofah for your head!

Look, we’re all getting used to washing our hands longer than we ever have; what’s adding a few minutes to washing your hair, too?

Here are five scalp scrubs to try while you’re self-quarantining:

dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub | $38 | Ulta

Graphic: Style Girlfriend

Just like the skin on your face, the idea behind these scrubs is that your scalp can also benefit from occasional exfoliation. Which is why adding a scalp scrub to your haircare routine once a week can be a good step to add for guys with all kinds of hair types (including no hair).

This dpHUE scrub is made with so-hot-right-now apple cider vinegar and pink Himilayan sea salt, a natural, vitamin- and mineral-rich exfoliant that dissolves easily in water to give a deep clean that won’t clog up your drain.

Nexxus Inergy Gentle Exfoliating Scalp Scrub | $17 | Target

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Just like facial exfoliators can work for all different skin types, scalp scrubs are good for guys who deal with dandruff issues, guys who use a lot of hair product that builds up over time, or just for guys who want to get in some much-needed “me time” in the shower.

You may notice that after using a scalp scrub, your hair feels sort of “squeaky clean,” which can happen when it’s stripped of its natural oils. So, be sure to follow up with shampoo and conditioner as usual to bring everything back to balance.

Nioxin Purifying Scalp Exfoliator | $22 | Ulta

Graphic: Style Girlfriend
Looking for the real heavy duty stuff? Check out this bad boy from Nioxin, the brand behind the thinning hair shampoo that’s hiding in your shower caddy behind the body wash. This exfoliator helps bring back balance to the dry, flaky scalp you may deal with regularly, or have just noticed after a dry winter.

Unlike the other products on this list, this scalp exfoliator isn’t meant for a weekly rotation. Instead, use it as a pre-shampoo treatment every month to month and a half.

Scalp Detoxifying Bubble Hair Mask | $14 | Target

Graphic: Style Girlfriend
Looking for something slightly less...gritty? Try this mousse-like treatment from cult fave Kristin Ess. Use it on dry hair before hopping in the shower. Once the Pop Rocks-esque fizzy sensation wears off (which should be after just a few minutes), proceed with your haircare routine as usual.

On The Rocks Charcoal Scalp Scrub | $32 | Drybar

Graphic: Style Girlfriend
Yeah, yeah, charcoal is still cool. But hey, is it better to recommend you put it on your head than suggesting you brush your teeth with it? It is, right?

The sugar scrub from Drybar’s surprisingly strong product line also just looks...kind of bad ass? The activated charcoal means that it comes out of the tube looking sort of like the black that football players wear under their eyes, which is cool and manly and gritty.

It also gently exfoliates, detoxifies, and cleanses scalp to help promote healthier hair; and smells like ginger, mint, and sandalwood. What’s not to like!

Megan Collins

Megan Collins started Style Girlfriend to help guys look and feel their best. Today, she and her team share tips, tricks, and shortcuts to a closet that inspires confidence.

