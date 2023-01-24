It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Sports & Fitness

4 Must-Haves for a Winning Super Bowl Party

Having friends over for the Super Bowl? Make it a night to remember.

By
Samantha Ruddy
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled 4 Must-Haves for a Winning Super Bowl Party
Screenshot: Amazon

We may not know who’s in the Super Bowl yet, but it’s the perfect time to start planning your annual party. Get ready for some football and some Rihanna with these great buys for an unforgettable night with your friends and family.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Varezza Bamboo Cheese Board | $53 | Amazon

Varezza Bamboo Cheese Board | $53 | Amazon
Varezza Bamboo Cheese Board | $53 | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon

You don’t have to be gambling to care about spreads on Super Bowl Sunday. This cheese board is extremely functional and gives a great presentation for your guests. An additional 5% off coupon brings it down to just $53.

Advertisement

Amazon 4K Fire TV | $260 | Amazon

Amazon 4K Fire TV | $260 | Amazon
Amazon 4K Fire TV | $260 | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon
G/O Media may get a commission
W&P Valentine's Day Sale
20% off
W&P Valentine's Day Sale

Share the love
Take 20% off sitewide at W&P, because sharing and prepping food is romantic af.

Advertisement

This 4K TV provides the perfect picture to catch every play of the game in high definition. Right now it’s 30% off, so you can upgrade your old TV at a discount.

Bose TV Soundbar | $200 | Amazon

Bose TV Soundbar | $200 | Amazon
Bose TV Soundbar | $200 | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon
Advertisement

You’ve upgraded your TV, so now it’s time to get some sound quality that’s worthy of the big game. You can’t go wrong with this Bluetooth-capable Bose soundbar. At 29% off, it’s a total steal for a high-end speaker.

Cointainlol Football Party Pack | $29 | Amazon

Cointainlol Football Party Pack | $29 | Amazon
Cointainlol Football Party Pack | $29 | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon
Advertisement

Festivity goes a long way! Get the party started with this football-themed party supply kit. Make sure your guests know exactly what kind of gathering they’re at every time they look down at their cute little football plate.

LifestyleSports & Fitness