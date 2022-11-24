Zinus 12 Inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Mattress (Queen) | $340 | Amazon

Zinus 10 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress (Queen) | $299 | Amazon

Zinus 12 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress (Queen) | $300 | Amazon

A good night’s sleep is heavily discounted at Amazon this week. Available through Cyber Monday, Zinus is offering a whopping 30% off several of their Green Tea Memory Foam Mattresses. Green tea may seem like a peculiar mattress ingredient, but its purpose is to keep the mattress feeling fresh and clean. Additionally, the memory foam as well as the 10 and 12 inch heights make these great choices for back and side sleepers. The reviews don’t lie. Zinus mattresses are a total hit when it comes to comfortably hitting the hay at night. Between the discount, the reviews, and the easy in-a-box delivery, this deal is a win.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $340 on Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $299 on Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $300 on Amazon

Advertisement

Not into this deal? Check here for the best, freshest deals out of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and all the days in between.