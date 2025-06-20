REI Is Slashing Up To 30% Off Best Sellers - Here's The Best Deals

If your summer plans include hiking new trails, pitching a tent under the stars, or just upgrading your weekend gear haul, REI’s latest deals are exactly what you need. Right now, you can save up to 30% across a wide selection of outdoor essentials, including camping equipment, travel-ready backpacks, and top-rated running shoes. Whether you’re planning your next big adventure or just want to gear up for the season, this REI sale delivers solid discounts on top-tier brands like Garmin, Patagonia, Arc’teryx, Hoka, and more.

Here’s a look at the standout items worth grabbing before they sell out.

Spacious, sturdy, and easy to set up, the Mountainsmith Cottonwood 6 is built for group adventures. Whether you’re camping with family or friends, this roomy tent offers excellent ventilation and comfort. At 37% off, it’s a serious upgrade to your outdoor shelter setup without the premium price tag.

Ambient lighting can change the entire mood of a campsite. The Luci Solar String Lights are lightweight, solar-powered, and long-lasting, which makes it perfect for stringing around a tent or picnic area. They’re currently 29% off, making it a great time to stock up for summer nights.

Kick back in comfort with the Big Six Camp Chair from Big Agnes. Known for its supportive, high-back design and easy packability, this chair is a campsite luxury worth bringing along. Right now, it’s available for 25% off, your back (and your budget) will thank you.

Designed for women and built for versatility, the Osprey Tempest 20 is perfect for day hikes, biking, or even daily commuting. With a close-to-body fit and breathable back panel, this pack carries everything without slowing you down. Grab it now at 25% off while it lasts.

The Arc’teryx Mantis 26L offers a sleek, minimalist profile without sacrificing storage or comfort. Its internal organization and durable design make it ideal for travel, trail, or town. Save 15% on this premium pack and elevate your everyday carry.

If you need a bag that can handle anything, the Patagonia Black Hole Pack lives up to its name. With rugged, weather-resistant fabric and a roomy 32L capacity, it’s made for long weekends and unpredictable weather. It’s not discounted—but it is worth every penny.

Beloved for their signature cushion and smooth ride, the Hoka Clifton 9s are a favorite among runners for a reason. Whether you’re logging daily miles or just need something easy on the joints, now’s your chance to grab a pair at 19% off.

The Saucony Tempus offers responsive cushioning and support, especially great for runners with overpronation. With 30% off, it’s one of the best performance-to-price ratios in this entire REI event.

Brooks’ Ghost 16 continues the brand’s tradition of delivering balanced, reliable running shoes. The updated design improves breathability and comfort, making it a go-to for long runs or casual walks alike. Take 20% off while this crowd-pleaser is still in stock.

Don’t wait too long, because REI’s best deals rarely stick around, especially when they include customer favorites like Garmin, Patagonia, and Brooks. Shop the full sale here and check out everything to get outfitted for summer.