Harry Potter merchandise will never die. It’s been years since the last film with the Boy Who Lived was in theaters, but Potterheads still cling to their fandom. If you’re on the hunt to find a good gift for one of the Harry Potter fanatics in your life, we’ve got the perfect roundup for you. From Funko Pop figures, to birthday cards, to Alex & Ani bracelets, and so much more, we have gifts that witches, wizards, and muggles will all enjoy.

Photo: Etsy

Every Harry Potter lover has wanted to get a pink cake with green frosted letters and the word “birthday” spelled wrong. If you’re not great at frosting a cake, you can opt for this Happy Birthdae Card that features our favorite half-giant instead.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you are buying a Potterhead one of their first HP gifts, you need to start with the basics. Every witch or wizard needs a wand. You can start out extra basic with Harry’s wand and explore from there to Ron and Hermione’s wands. You can get them Sirius Black’s wand since he’s a fan favorite, or Draco Malfoy if they have a thing for blonde baddies.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

At this point in time, you and your fellow Potterheads are obviously Alumni. You took your O.W.L.s and N.E.W.T.s and hopefully managed to get a bunch of Os and Es. You can help your Hogwarts crew proudly represent their time at school with this Harry Potter Hogwarts Alumni Mini Backpack from Hot Topic.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Sadly, you can’t gift your friend with a real ticket from London to Hogwarts. But you can give them a ticket that they can use daily if you buy them this Loungefly coin purse. Just remind them, it’s not actually valid at King’s Cross Station on September 1st.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re buying a gift for someone who is a huge Hermione fan, then you obviously need to get them Hermione’s Time Turner. Just make sure to let them know it won’t actually let them be in two places at once. It is just a pretty film prop.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If your friend is a potions master (baker), these glass Herbology Storage Jars will surely make their potions lab (kitchen) will be beautifully organized. Honestly, these jars can hold anything from baking supplies to makeup brushes to treats, and more.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Rather than kill a bunch of people to get Horcruxes, your friends can enjoy this pin set that will keep them out of Azkaban. The Horcrux Enamel Pin Set features all seven of Voldemort’s Horcruxes, from Rowena Ravenclaw’s diadem to Helga Hufflepuff’s cup.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Your loved one will be able to finally see their greatest desire when you gift them this Mirror of Esired. As you know, the inscription reads, “I show not your face but your heart’s desire.” Will they see a pair of wool socks? Themselves as the Head Boy or Girl? Or maybe they will just see all of their loved ones.

Photo: Etsy

Every Potterhead has said this quote at one point in their life. The great Albus Dumbledore once said, “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of places, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” Some wall art is a little too Potter-themed, with color schemes to match one of the Hogwarts houses. This farmhouse-style art can fit in nicely with any decor theme.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Chances are, your coworkers might try to steal your lunch if they see this in the fridge. You can pack all of the sweets you want into this Honeydukes Insulated Lunch Sack. The bag is designed to look just like the takeaway bag Honeydukes shoppers would be given after a shopping trip in Hogsmeade.

Photo: Etsy

After all this time? Always. If you know someone who just got engaged or is about to get married, this little “Always” ring dish would make a special extra gift. It is a budget-friendly present that will make any Potterhead smile. It can act as a constant reminder of how long their love will last.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

How long have you been waiting to hear the Sorting Hat shout your Hogwarts house for all to hear? You can finally proclaim if you’re a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw with pride. This Harry Potter Real Talking Sorting Hat would be the perfect addition to any Harry Potter parties you might have planned.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Not every gift has to be big when shopping for a Potter lover. No one will need to wear earmuffs to enjoy this baby mandrake keychain. This is a great gift for the future Herbologist in your life.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

We must apologize to all Hufflepuffs, it looks like dad caps are not in demand for you. But for the Gryffindors, Slytherins, and Ravenclaws in the house, you can channel your inner ‘90s dad with one of these baseball caps.

Photo: Etsy

Do you have any friends with bachelorette trips coming up? If they’re obsessed with Harry Potter, these Here for the Butterbeer Tank Tops are the perfect gift for the entire group to wear. Everyone in the group from the bridesmaids, friends, MOH, and bride will show off their HP pride and partying spirit with these tank tops. You can choose from eight different tank top colors and 14 font colors.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

As you may know, Alex & Ani has been steadily pumping out new Harry Potter charm bracelets for the last year or so. Some of their most stylish include the Hogwarts is My Home charm bangle, The Wand Chooses the Wizard bangle, and The Ones Who Love Us bracelet.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

We’ll never know how the Marauders managed to make their map come to life. We’ll just have to settle for this beautiful Marauders Map Wall Art in the meantime. But first, you’ll have to solemnly swear you’re up to no good before hanging it up.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

When you were a kid, getting socks as a gift was truly one of the most disappointing moments of your life. Now as an adult, you can never have too many socks. You can get a six pack of Harry Potter Low Cut Socks featuring cartoon Chibi versions of Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dobby, Hedwig, and Draco.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re getting someone socks, you might as well combine that gift with a pair of sneakers. You can stick with the adorable Chibi theme when picking these Harry and Hedwig lace-up sneakers.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Everyone can use a new Funko Pop!, either for their bedroom decor our to liven up their office space. The Funko of Harry Potter slamming his trolley into the divider at Platform 9 3/4 is sure to be a conversation starter for your friend. The Funko Pop! Harry Potter Platform 9 3/4 will make anyone laugh whenever they look at it.