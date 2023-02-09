12 Giant Lego Sets for the Giant Child Within You

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Lego Sets for Grownups | Amazon

Anyone who says Lego is for kids has never seen the price tag on these kits. And even if that were true, what are adults if not really big kids? The truth of the matter is Lego is for everyone. Some people enjoy the mindfulness of crocheting or painting ... I enjoy putting Lego bricks together step-by-step. Here are some of our favorite Lego sets for anyone of all ages to enjoy.

This enormous set is what inspired the list. It’s the largest Millenium Falcon Lego set to date with over 7,541 pieces.

Advertisement

This set depicts the iconic entrance gate of Jurrasic Park and comes with a fearsome T-Rex and six minifigures. It’s worth it for the little Lego Jeff Goldblum alone who, yes, has his shirt open.

G/O Media may get a commission 30% off The Anthem All-Terrain Stroller Wagon Adventure Bundle Go everywhere with your kids

This must-have bundle nets you either of Gladly’s award-winning Anthem2 or Anthem4 All-Terrain Stroller Wagons as well as must-have accessories like a parent cupholder, a removable storage basket, extra-large canopies, a nap system, quilted comfort seats, a cooler bag with a padded shoulder strap, and a travel bag. Buy for $454 at Gladly Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $445 at Amazon

Advertisement

Super Mario’s longtime nemes is is now in Lego form. Put together the king of Koopas from 2,807 pieces. He’s posable too.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $270 at Amazon

Advertisement

Staying on theme, the iconic Nintendo Entertainment System is a Lego set along with an era-appropriate antenna TV. It’s interactive to in that you can watch as the 8Bit Lego Mario hops and runs his way through World 1-1.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $278 at Amazon

Advertisement

This stunning world map makes for a lovely art piece on your wall once your finished putting all 11,695 pieces together. It measures at 41" wide and 25.5" high.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $235 at Amazon

Advertisement

This massive Hulkbuster Iron Man suit consists of 4,049 pieces and even features a smaller Iron Man figure piloting the mech.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $550 at Amazon

Advertisement

This walking behemoth from the Horizon games on PlayStation is a sight to behold. Consisting of 1,222 pieces, this iconic mechanical beast also comes with a minifigure of Alow with her bow and brick-built spear.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $90 at Amazon

Advertisement

The first decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe built up to Thanos’ entrance and boy was it devastating in the best way. You should build his iconic infinity gauntlet to display on your shelf. It is inevitable.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $64 at Amazon

Advertisement

Doooo do do dooooo DO DO OOOO dooooo. That’s right, the iconic wizarding castle you always dreamed of attending school at is in Lego form. This 6,020-piece set includes locations such as classrooms , towers, the Whomping Willow, Hagrid’s hut, and more.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $470 at Amazon

Advertisement

This setpiece from season one of the hit Netflix series features the Byers house as it’s depicted in both our world and The Upside Down. Includes minfigures of fan-favorite characters like Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, Joyce Byers, Chief Jim Hopper, and the Demogorgon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $480 at Amazon

Advertisement

This recreation of the famed 1889 masterpiece by painter Vincent Van Gogh can don your wall as it does in the Museum of Modern Art. It comes with a Van Gogh m inifigure as well.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $170 at Amazon

Advertisement

This Lego renditi on of the icons band logo of The Rolling Stones is a rock fan’s dream. Made for display , this 1,998-piece set is a tribute to the band’s 60th anniversary.