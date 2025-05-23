10 of the Best Reasons You Should Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass (They're All Games)

There’s been lots of chatter about how video games are going up in price as of late. Nintendo dampened a ton of excitement they ignited following the Switch 2 direct when it came to light that the launch title, Mario Kart World, would be priced at $80. Microsoft announced that new, first-party games will go up to $80 around the holiday season. And recently, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford came under fire for remarking, “real fans” will find a way to pay for the game when asked about price increases.

All and all, people are feeling extra sensitive right now to video game prices. Which means Game Pass subscriptions are looking more and more attractive. Game Pass Ultimate has been donned “the best deal in gaming” and it has yet to have that title revoked. You get access to a library of thousands of video games, small and large, all for a monthly fee.

It costs $20 for Game Pass Ultimate and even less if you’re only playing on PC. That means so long as you play a new game every four months, you’ll be breaking even. Chances are you’ll be playing much more than that.

Though Microsoft lists Game Pass Ultimate at $20 per month, you can regularly find keys going for much less—saving you even more money.

If you’re still not convinced Xbox Game Pass is for you, let’s break down some of the best games you can find on the service right now.

Doom’s reboot back in 2016 took consoles by storm, shifting the way most players approached first-person shooters. The game emphasizes fast movement and pushing forward, building momentum. You don’t fear the enemy; they fear you. Its second sequel Doom: The Dark Ages innovates further by giving the player a shield to toss through demons Captain America-style as well as integrating a brand new parry system.

This turn-based RPG is simply incredible. It’s got amazing performances from a star-studded castincluding Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Jennifer English (Baldur’s Gate 3), and Ben Starr (those Balatro commercials where he’s dressed like Jimbo the clown). The story will pull on your heartstrings, and the combat and progression system will have you working your brain overtime to put together the best synergies. Miraculously, this is studio Sanfall Interactive’s debut game, and it’s already in Game-of-the-Year conversations... For those who come after.

The plot of Blue Prince is deceptively simple. You’re late, great uncle has bequeathed to you his 45-room mountain estate on the condition that you can find its 46th chamber. The game combines narrative deduction puzzles you’ll find in games like Return of the Obra Dinn with roguelike deckbuilding mechanics you’ll find in Slay the Spire. The two seemingly at-odds design philosophies come together in a game like nothing else you’ll play. It’s basically what if the house was different every time you booted up Gone Home, and the hidden layers feel like they’ll never end. Find what’s waiting for you behind each door when you pick up your first month of Xbox Game Pass.

South of Midnight comes from the creators of Contrast and We Happy Few, now taking on the action-adventure genre. You play as Hazel as she untangles the web of her family’s past after being pulled into a mystical realm after a hurricane rips through her hometown. It pulls from a rich Southern gothic mythos we don’t see often enough in media.

As we eagerly await The Elder Scrolls VI after its announcement back in 2018, we at least now have something to hold us over. An Oblivion remaster had been long-rumored and then surprise-dropped last month. The award-winning 2006 RPG has been revitalized with refined gameplay and stunning new visuals. Hop back into Tamriel to shut close the jaws of Oblivion one more time. Skyrim got like a dozen releases, so why can’t Oblivion get one?

For Slay the Spire fans still chasing that, Monster Hunter 2 builds on the formula of both the game that started the genre and its predecessor, providing a toolbox of creative spells, equipment, and units at your disposal. Roguelike deckbuilders sing when they facilitate situations where you can synergize setups where it feels like you’ve broken the game, and Monster Hunter 2 achieves that tremendously.

Who says a soulslike has to be dark and gritty? Another Crab’s Treasure looks like if Dark Souls was developed as a Nickelodeon show. You play as Kril, the hermit crab who had his shell and home stolen from him in a quest across the ocean floor to get it back. This isn’t just a cutesy take on the genre, but builds on the formula by making trash you find in the sand, like tennis balls and soda cans, into valuable resources. Use this trash as temporary shells, which can be used in combat to block and provide you with unique abilities.

Dredge gives the cozy game genre a frightening twist by setting itself in Lovecraftian depths. The fishing gameplay is still mostly relaxing despite the spooky vibes. The fish you catch might look from out of this world and drive you mad. You’ll have to manage your equipment along with the fish you catch in a grid-based storage system pulled right from Resident Evil—a great match considering its horror roots.

Obsidian Entertainment, the minds behind Outer Worlds and Fallout: New Vegas have taken on the fantasy genre. This first-person action RPG is set in the Pillars of Eternity canon. It’s got swords, shields, and spells like you’d expect in a fantasy setting, but also throws in some guns to the mix to help you fight through enemies.

We’ve talked about a couple of deckbuilders already, but if you’re only going to play one, let it be this. Balatro takes the satisfying synergies of the genre and maps them onto poker while also dipping into tarot. The genius behind the design is that most people are already familiar with a standard deck of playing cards and various poker hands like a pair, full house, or flush. If you ever played Texas Hold ‘em, you’re already halfway to understanding the rules of Balatro. You‘re ready to dive in and watch the hours disappear as you start up new run after new run.