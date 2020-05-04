10 Must-Have Accessories for Your New MacBook Pro

Graphic : Daryl Baxter

A new month has brought a new update to Apple’s MacBook line today; the 13inch MacBook Pro. With that, it also signaled the end of the ‘Butterfly keyboard’, with the ‘inverted-t’ arrow keys and better feel now across the MacBook line.

Advertisement

But if you’ve been waiting for this model, I’ve rounded up some accessories to supercharge your workflow.

Graphic : Daryl Baxter

Advertisement

MacBooks have a limited amount of USB C ports for the sake of design, and that’s no truer than the 13 inch model. But here, thanks to this hub from Hyperdrive, you can have the following as an accessory:

SD Card Slot

micro-SD Slot

USB 3 Slot x 2

HDMI

Mini Display Port

USB-C PD

Thunderbolt 3

Perfect for an all-in-one use case.

Now Ready for Pre-Order, the Inevitable Disney Face Masks Are... Read on The Inventory

There will be times where you just need that extra juice for the MacBook when it’s running low after a session on Final Cut Pro or Photoshop. With this battery pack it will be able to charge it up once, and then another time to 50% full before the pack needs a recharge.

Advertisement

Very useful when needed, and portable enough that it can fit into most work bags.

Graphic : Daryl Baxter

Advertisement

If you’re wanting another way to use that mouse cursor in macOS, you can’t go far wrong with Apple’s own Magic Mouse. It features gestures just like the Magic Trackpad on any Mac, so you can scroll and zoom in/out as usual, and it’s very useful when you’ve set the MacBook on a desk, ready to multitask between a few apps, and maybe a couple of external monitors too.

Advertisement

A fantastic controller that harkens back to the mid 90’s of Nintendo, the 8Bitdo SN30 Pro+ features full-wireless connectivity on macOS, so you can play a few games through the Mac App Store and Apple Arcade, complete with analogue controls, and rumble support where available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A laptop or a tablet always has a base of operations, whether that’s in an office or a room in the house/apartment. When you place the MacBook on a desk, you want it to extend to a monitor, and this BenQ 32" 4K HDR display is a great example for that.

Featuring 4K resolutions alongside USB-C connectivity, it can serve as a second monitor to the MacBook, or as a main display once you’ve come home and ready to finish up some work.

Advertisement

Graphic : Daryl Baxter

If you’re the kind who takes their MacBook to work, then the Griffin Elevator Stand can help with making sure that you’re looking at the machine at a good eye-level. This also comes in a variety of colors if you really want to try and match the stand with your desk, but it can be great if a mouse and keyboard are paired up.

Advertisement

Especially with a new MacBook, you want to keep it protected, and more-so if you carry it around with you. With Inateck’s 13" MacBook case, it can withstand any random knocks or rain if it’s being carried from building to building during work hours. There’s also space for a charger and a couple of adapters if you’re planning on using the Mac for a weekend.

Advertisement

If you need to quickly plug in a USB memory stick or to quickly charge your controller, then Apple’s official USB-C to USB adapter will solve the issue for you in quick succession. Easily compact for those quick moments, this is an essential buy for any USB-C device, because you never know when you may need one.

Advertisement

There’s cloud services to keep your data, but sometimes having an extra hard drive can really help those moments when editing video on the go, or for watching 4K movies on a commute. This one from LaCie is USB-C and macOS ready, so it can be plugged into the Macbook right away.

Advertisement

Sometimes in order to focus we need to zone-out the noises around us, and replace it with some good music for our ears, and what better than AirPods Pro. A very easy setup, which can also switch between another Apple device if you have one, so you can drown out the noise with its on-board noise-cancellation, and when you’re done, just drop them into the case provided to let them charge for another session.

Advertisement

There you have it: just a few accessories to help out your MacBook in style. W hether that’s through a USB Hub or a 4K Monitor, the new MacBook Pro will cater to the requirements!