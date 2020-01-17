Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Style Girlfriend Style Girlfriend is the go-to destination for guys seeking not just fashion advice, but lifestyle tips, tricks, and shortcuts - all from a friendly, female editorial team’s perspective. Each week, Team SG will round up the clothes, grooming products and more men need to live their most stylish lives. Prev Next View All

I have the bad habit of, whenever I see someone wearing University of Wisconsin gear, I give them a HUGE smile and aggressively enthusiastic head nod. Think the Paul Rudd “Look at us” Hot Wings gif, but...even friendlier, if that’s possible? The funny thing is, I didn’t even go to UW, but I did grow up in Madison. So I’m forever excited to spot fellow midwesterners in the wild.

The school’s signature cardinal red color (better known as “Badger red”) might be the reason I love a bright tomato-y hue in the cold weather months oh-so-much. Nothing better than bundling up in a “Go! Fight! Win!”-worthy color to keep warm and ward off the winter blues.

Advertisement

Besides, it gets to be kind of a bummer to always default to dark colors in the winter! From cold-weather gear like puffers and beanies all the way down to your underwear, pulling on clothes in bold, punchy hues in sub-zero temps can be a real sanity saver.

Below, 10 bright things to add to your dreary January wardrobe:

Stance Waipoua Socks Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

You may not make it to the New Zealand forest these socks are named for this winter, but at least your ankles can (almost?!) feel like they’re there.



Puma Palace Guard Lo Sneaker Photo : Urban Outfitters

Advertisement

This pair of Pumas is perfect if you love the idea of white sneakers in theory but have a hard time keeping ‘em clean.



MeUndies Boxer Brief with Fly Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Even if you’re a neutral wardrobe kind of guy, a pair (or ten) of bold-colored boxer briefs might be just the thing to brighten up a dreary winter day. Psst, check out the case for upgrading the contents of your underwear drawer here.



Obey Straggler Flooded Chino Pants Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Love these pants. LOVE ‘em. Our team has been hyping the ankle-flashing style to the Style Girlfriend audience since last summer in a lightweight twill, train conductor stripe (which it looks like is getting restocked for spring!).



For winter, Obey made the pants in a fun, dark teal - just a few Pantone shades shy of emerald, really. Wear them with a white pocket tee and sneakers for a look that feels properly punched up to combat the January gloom.

Todd Snyder x Champion Neon Tie Dye Reverse Weave Crewneck Sweatshirt Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Were you wondering if the summer 2019 trend of tie dye for adults and not just summer camp CITs is still popular in 2020? Good news, it is!



Gap Mix-Fabric Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

The least bold of the bunch, this red-accented sherpa jacket is a nice way of adding a little (not a lot) of color to your outerwear repertoire this winter. It’s fun without being, y’know, too fun.



Old Navy Frost-Free Quilted Puffer Zip Jacket Photo : Old Navy

Advertisement

Okay, this one’s just FUN. And that’s okay sometimes, too. Besides, it’s only thirty bucks!



Haerfest Laptop Sleeve Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Don’t let your clothes get all the loud-colored love this winter. Your accessories can get in on the action, too. Maybe a purple bag feels too bright, but what about a laptop sleeve? This one, from Haerfest, comes in water-resistant nylon, with vegan leather details and a handle for easy carrying if you’re traveling sans bag or backpack.



Knockaround Mango Geode Mai Tai Sunglasses Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Team SG loves Knockaround’s wayfarers for a good grab and go pair of sunglasses you won’t feel bad losing, but don’t sleep on the Mai Tai style. They look more expensive than they really are, and the colors are the next best thing to a light therapy lamp in the winter.



Banana Republic Merino-Blend Ribbed Knit Beanie Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

I really can’t decide which BR beanie I like better - the traffic cone orange, or the highlighter yellow. Best to be safe and just buy them both!

