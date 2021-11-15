Joker (2019) 4K UHD Blu-ray | $10 | Amazon

We’ve all made empty threats in the last couple of years that we’re going to become the Joker. Let us not forget why. Joquin Phoenix brought life to this character under the new lens of “What is the Joker was just Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy combined? Todd Phillips wasn’t exactly hiding this when he decided to cast Robert Dinero in it. Since release, it’s been both memed to death as well as co-opted by some specific subcultures so it’s easy to forget it was a pretty good watch and interesting take on the Joker. You can own it on 4K UHD Blu-ray for $10.