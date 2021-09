(Pre-order) Harry Potter Pushing Trolley Funko Pop | $25 | Amazon

It’s been 20 years since the release of the first movie that introduced us to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and we first saw Harry wander his way through Platform 9 ¾. To celebrate, this moment from the film is being highlighted as a Funko Pop available for pre-order. The price has been reduced by a few bucks, so get get your little Harry Potter pushing a trolley with ol’ Hedwig.