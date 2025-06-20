Your Kids' First Android Tablet Is 40% Off at StackSocial

If putting your expensive tablet in the hands of your child makes you nervous, you're certainly not wrong. Potential physical damage to the tablet aside, there are content issues to consider — not all apps are kid-friendly, and kids are more tech-savvy than you might think. The onn Kids Tablet is a perfect starter device — preloaded with fun, positive, kid-friendly apps and content, and built to take the beating kids invariably give to their toys. StackSocial is selling an open-box 2024 model of the onn Kids Tablet for just $70 — a big 40% drop from its retail price of $118.

The onn Kids Tablet is built for kids and it may look like a toy, but it's a real Android 14 tablet with 32GB of storage, 3GN of RAM, and a fast 2GHz octa-core processor. The bumper case and kickstand/handle protect the tablet and make it easier for little hands to carry, and its 15-hour battery life is enough to keep kids amused over a long road trip or flight. The onn Kids Tablet also provides the peace of mind that comes with knowing everything your child is seeing and using on the tablet is age-appropriate and safe. Make your kids' introduction to tech a positive and educational one with the onn Kids Tablet while it's just $70 at StackSocial.