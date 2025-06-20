Logo
Material's 'Kinder Kitchens' Sale Saves You 35% While Donating a Portion to New Yorkers in Need

A portion of the Kinder Kitchen sales is going to God's Love We Deliver, serving meals to critically ill individuals and families.

ByJoe Tilleli
Thanksgiving is coming up real fast, making right now a perfect time to upgrade some of your tools in the kitchen. Or perhaps you want to get some nice knives or other cooking utensils for the amateur chef in your life this holiday season. Well, Material is currently running a sitewide Kinder Kitchens sale. Customers can save up to 35% from now until December 3.

Kinder Kitchens | Up to 35% off | Material

And throughout the sales period, Material is even donating a portion of its profits to God's Love We Deliver—a non-sectarian organization that cooks and delivers medically tailored meals for free to people living with severe and chronic illness, as well as their children and caregivers.

MK Free Cutting Board

Material's biggest cutting board yet is part of the sale, coming down to just $41. It's 100% plant-based and free from permanent microplastics. The non-porous surface makes it dishwasher safe and safe for handling raw proteins. The textured surface helps keep your food in place while chopping, and the juice grooves can catch any runaway liquid.

See for $41 at Material

Table Knives

This set of four knives can seamlessly slice through turkey, steaks, and squash. IT's made from hand-finished German stainless steel and comes with a wooden holder which can either stand upright on your counter or lie flat in a drawer.

See for $85 at Material

Most Valuable Tool Kit

This bundle includes a handful of lovely kitchen essentials, including all the tools and knives you need to chop up veggies, snip herbs, and prep proteins. Makes for a wonderful gift this holiday season.

See for $265 at Material


