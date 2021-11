iRobot Roomba i6+ | $550 | Amazon

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but you can get a self-emptying, Wi-Fi-connected Roomba i6+ for $100 more than I paid for my dumb Roomba 650. That may have been like 5 years ago, but I’m still mad that I have to bend over and push a button to turn that idiot on, even though I paid good robot vacuum money for it!d Worse still, when it’s done cleaning—if you can call it that—I actually have to physically pull out and dump its dust bin!