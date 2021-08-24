Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) | $299 | Amazon



Virtual Reality has been gaming’s latest frontier (as well as Mark Zuckerberg’s latest frontier for video conference solutions) . Though the problem has been what is always is for new technology—price point. Oculus launched their first VR headset back in 2016 for $600. That one also required you to have a relatively beefy rig. Slowly, but surely, new products entered the market at more accessible figures. The Oculus Quest 2 released last year at $299 and works as a completely stand- alone device, comparable to a Nintendo Switch except one you wear on your face . It finally became reasonable and appealing for the casual gamer. Though, the entry model launched with only 64GB which is quite easy to fill over time. N ow, the Oculus Quest 2 base model has been upped to 128GB at the same price of $299. If you’re looking for a game to jump right into the Virtual World, you cannot go wrong with Superhot VR, which in my opinion is the quintessential VR experience. And if you want even more accessories for your new headset, consider the carrying case and extended battery headstrap.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 06/18/2021 and updated with new information on 08/24/2021.