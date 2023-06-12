What do you get a man who has everything? Answer: a great polo shirt. If you’re shopping around for a Father’s Day gift — or thinking about your own summer wardrobe now that the weather’s nice — you’ll love this deal from menswear retailer JACHS NY. Their vision is effortless style, and as an exclusive deal, they’re cutting the price of 24 different polo shirts to just $30 with the offer code P30. That’s $70 off a premium product for a limited time — not bad if you’re buying a gift or stocking up yourself.

Premium Polo Shirts | $70 off | JACHS NY | P30

These shirts come in enough styles, colors, and prints to suit both yo u and your dad. Fabrics include 100 percent cotton, as well as several easy-to-wear blends. And their new “gravityless” style is half the weight of a typical tee — perfect for warmer weather. For a limited time, g et polo shirts from JACHS NY for just $30 with the offer code P30 at checkout and save $70 on each item.