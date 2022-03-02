Petmate Two Door Pet Kennel | $42 | Amazon



Pets generally don’t want to be in kennels, crates, or carriers. They want to be running or flying around your house and destroying stuff and then coming to you with Puss in Boots eyes and demanding you feed them for their troubles. But in the event that you do, in fact, need to bring your cat or wee dog (or, shudder, bird) somewhere, you’ll want a sturdy carrier like the Petmate Two Door Pet Kennel, which happens to be down to $42 at Amazon. This hard shell case is air travel-approved, so you know it’s durable, plus it has an ergonomic comfort-grip handle (important) and ventilated sides for reasons that hopefully don’t need to be explained . There are even front and top entry points for easier cat corralling. It’s suitable for pets up to 15 lbs. Maybe explaining that you got it for 30% off will make them appreciate the experience more? Maybe.