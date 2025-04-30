Your 2025 Self-Care Toolkit Has Arrived

Written by a G/O Media affiliate partner: If you purchase a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change after publication.

Life moves fast, and sometimes, it’s the little comforts that make a big difference. Whether you need to ease tension, refresh your senses, or give your skin a little extra care, it doesn’t take much to give yourself a well-earned treat.

Self-care looks different for everyone. For some, it’s a luxurious home spa you don’t have to leave the house to visit. For others, it’s just being able to keep your coffee piping hot from the first sip to the last.

Whatever flavor of self-care suits your taste, we’ve got a few fun picks that are definitely worth a look. See if any of these five deals can be part of your 2025 self-care toolkit.

Peppermint Halo®

Soothe tension and refresh your senses with Peppermint Halo, a best-selling natural blend designed for your head, neck, and shoulders. This cooling mix of peppermint, eucalyptus, and rosemary helps ease discomfort, stimulate circulation, and promote relaxation. You’ll know it’s working when you feel an invigorating tingle through your skin. Use this oil blend to relieve stress, soothe headaches, and give your body a tiny spa treatment whenever you need it most.

Right now, Peppermint Halo is also on sale for only $33.



Mario Badescu Drying Patch

Banish breakouts with Mario Badescu’s Drying Patches, an easy, no-stress way to target blemishes overnight. These hydrocolloid patches absorb excess oil and impurities while helping to visibly shrink spots. They’re infused with botanical ingredients that work gently yet effectively without over-drying the skin.

A pack of 60 Mardio Badescu Drying Patches is only $17, but there aren’t many left.

The Café-To-Go Travel Mug

Whether you take your coffee iced or piping hot, there’s one thing nobody wants their tasty beverage to be: lukewarm. This Café-To-Go double-wall vacuum-insulated mug keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. And the two-part leakproof lid lets you sip without stressing about spills. Don’t worry about cleanup. This travel mug is dishwasher-safe, and the cupholder-friendly design means you won’t have any messy spills on the road.

Get a Café-To-Go Travel Mug while they’re still $28.

The Shower Starter Kit Lite

Every shower feels like a spa when the air is suffused with the scent of basil, bergamot, tea tree, and rose. This Shower Starter Kit comes with a handheld filtered shower head that removes debris and impurities from your water. Wait until you see how your hair feels when it’s not being drenched in impurities from the tap. You’ll also get scented capsules to make your shower feel like a spa. Each capsule lasts over 20 showers, so you can bathe in luxury for up to six months. There’s even a capsule holder to make your regular shower feel like an aromatherapy mini bar.

The Shower Starter Kit Lite is now on sale for $56.80 (reg. $71).

Portable Full Spectrum LED Light

Look on the bright side with a Full Spectrum LED Lamp. Even on a cloudy day, you can shine up to 10,000 lix of natural sunlight-mimicking light, and it’s totally adjustable. Toggle between brightness and color temperatures to match your vibe. There’s even a built-in timer and memory function to customize your light therapy. Whether your fighting off the rainy day blues or work nights, this is an easy way to bring a little sunshine inside. Bonus: it’s portable. So, if you like waking up to some home-grown light, then you don’t have to miss out while you’re on the road.

Get the Portable Full Spectrum LED Light while it’s on sale for $61.99 (reg. $69.98).

