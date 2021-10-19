Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition | $5 | Microsoft
Here’s the literal best deal you will ever see on the internet, period. You can currently buy the Xbox version of Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition for $5. That’s no typo. $4. I can’t express enough how stellar this deal is. Titanfall 2 is a fantastic first-person shooter from Respawn that features fast-paced gunplay and heavy-hitting mech battles. If multiplayer shooters aren’t your thing, it features a fantastic single-player campaign that you need to play. It’s short and sweet, so you can knock it out in a day or two. You’re getting a standout AAA title for the cost of a phone app here. For the love of God, if you have yet to play this game, don’t miss out on this.
This post was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 04/14/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/19/2021.