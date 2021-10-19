Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition | $5 | Microsoft

Here’s the literal best deal you will ever see on the internet, period. You can currently buy the Xbox version of Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition for $5. That’s no typo. $4. I can’t express enough how stellar this deal is. Titanfall 2 is a fantastic first-person shooter from Respawn that features fast-paced gunplay and heavy-hitting mech battles. If multiplayer shooters aren’t your thing, it features a fantastic single-player campaign that you need to play. It’s short and sweet, so you can knock it out in a day or two. You’re getting a standout AAA title for the cost of a phone app here. For the love of God, if you have yet to play this game, don’t miss out on this.

Pilot a Titan in the high action multiplayer shooter plus one of the most innovative single player campaigns of the decade. Buy for $5 at Microsoft

This post was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 04/14/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/19/2021.