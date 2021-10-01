Shin Godzilla | $10 | Amazon



Do you love kaiju flicks? Do you love Godzilla, specifically? There’s no reason you shouldn’t have already seen Shin Godzilla then, let alone own it, but we can overlook that. Directed by Hideaki Anno (yes, THAT Anno of Evangelion fame), it’s one of the most intriguing films the series has seen in some time. And Shin Godzilla is just $9 on Blu-ray right now at Amazon. So it’s extremely cheap and a quick, great addition to your collection. It’s well worth the watch, especially if you’re a fan of the monster, and even more so if you’re always picking up what Anno’s putting down. Grab a copy for you, for your friends, for your family, or for a stranger! It’s that good. Seriously.