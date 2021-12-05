Trifold Vanity Mirror | $18 | Amazon



Hey you! The person leaning over their dirty bathroom sink to try to perfectly apply a set of falsies! I have a deal for you, my friend. Gone are the days spent trying to get an even wing on both eyes in dim and uneven lighting with a toothpaste-speckled mirror. This trifold makeup mirror comes with three light qualities that pump all the way up, so you won’t have to lean in to see how your eyeshadow is blending. The mirror has three angles so you can understand how your makeup looks from different perspectives—no more orange- y foundation lines on the side of your face! It also packs down, so you can leave it on your bathroom countertop without taking up too much space or risking getting it dirty with makeup or water. This vanity mirror is only $18 today!