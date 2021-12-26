Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu | $45 | BestBuy



When you were a kid, fake feeding a doll was so much fun, e specially when it would react to us feeding or hydrating it. This animatronic Grogu is a million times cuter than those dolls from years ago. This little guy makes adorable sounds and performs fun animated motions. Placing any of the included accessories in his hand or mouth to make him react accordingly. He has no problem letting you know if the food is yummy or yucky. W hen he wants to be picked up, he reaches both arms into the air waiting for your love. He also performs a bunch of sound effects and movements from S eason 2 of The Mandalorian. Moving ears, blinking eyes, this toy is a Furby on steroids. Save $40 on your baby Yoda today.